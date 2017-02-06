‘Just give me the money:” man robs Bedford bank, claims to be armed

BEDFORD, Ohio – The US Bank at 680 Broadway Avenue in Bedford was robbed Monday by a lone man claiming to have a gun.

The man walked into the bank just before 4 p.m. and handed a note to the teller. The note read: “I’m armed I don’t care about my life or yours just give me the money. No dye pack.” During the robbery, he told the teller to “Give me the money” and then repeated “Hurry up” a number of times.

The teller handed him the cash and he left the bank on foot.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI says that the man is somewhere between the age of 23-27. He is 6′- 6’2″ tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a navy blue hoodie, sunglasses with mirrored frames, light blue knit gloves and dark-colored loose-fitting pants.

Anyone with information about this man can call either the Bedford Police Department or the Cleveland FBI. Reward money is available and tips can remain anonymous.