Jamie Lynn Spears’ father asks for prayers after granddaughter’s reported accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ father is asking for prayers after his granddaughter was reportedly injured in an ATV accident.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Jamie Lynn’s 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was seriously hurt in the accident. Sources told TMZ, Maddie was on the off-road vehicle when it flipped over. They report she was underwater for several minutes and unconscious. She was airlifted to a hospital. Monday, TMZ reported the little girl was in critical but stable condition.

Jamie Spears, who is Jamie Lynn’s dad and Maddie’s grandfather, told Entertainment Tonight, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

A representative for the family told PEOPLE, “the details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Fans were leaving prayers for Maddie on Britney Spears’ Instagram page.