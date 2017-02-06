J.R. Smith shares beautiful new photo of baby girl: ‘I get to hold my youngest for first time!’

J.R. Smith released a wonderful update Monday on his sweet baby girl.

The Instagram post shows the Cavaliers shooting guard holding his daughter, Dakota, on his chest.

“Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong”

Smith and his wife, Jewel, revealed they were expecting their third child when Smith re-signed with Cleveland in October.

Dakota was born five months early and weighed just one pound.

The Cavs star has been keeping everyone posted on social media on how Dakota is doing. Last month, Smith posted a photo on Instagram showing little Dakota’s tiny toes. One of the couple’s older daughters, Demi, is looking into the incubator and smiling.

Smith is recovering from thumb surgery. He’s expected to return in March.

**More on J.R. Smith, here**