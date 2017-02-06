× I-Team: Investigators break up crime ring in stolen goods, drugs at Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned state investigators have broken up what they believe to be a sophisticated ring dealing in stolen goods and drugs.

Last week, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit raided the Ridge Cafe on Cleveland’s west side.

Detectives believe the bar was used as a base for the crime ring.

Agent-In-Charge Greg Croft said thieves regularly stole big-ticket items from places such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, and they would resell the stolen goods through the bar.

Croft said the Ohio Investigative Unit got word the home improvement stores were losing about $1,000 a week in stolen goods including hot water tanks, roofing supplies, plumbing supplies and more.

Undercover agents found people at the bar also dealing in heroin, cocaine, and food stamp cards.

The case is still developing.

Several people could end up facing serious felony charges after the case is presented to a grand jury.

We’ll be monitoring the investigation for charges and more details.