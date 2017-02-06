Hit-and-run crash victim identified; Euclid police continue search for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Euclid has been identified.

Euclid police say Morris T. Walker, Jr., 35, was struck by a vehicle on Euclid Ave. Friday night; the driver kept going and Walker died at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2007 royal blue Porsche Cayenne SUV with dark-tinted windows. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end and driver’s side and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to please contact the Euclid Police Department Patrol Division at 216-731-1234.

