Heroin epidemic: At least 46 fatal overdoses in Cuyahoga County in January; 14 over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio –The heroin epidemic continues to turn deadly in the Cleveland area.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, there were at least 46 fatal overdoses in January due to heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two. Twenty three of those who died were Cleveland residents; the other 23 were suburban residents in the following cities: Beachwood, Berea, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Independence, Lakewood (3), Maple Heights, Middleburgh Heights, Newburgh Heights, Olmsted Township, Parma and 8 out-of-county residents – Brunswick, Canal Fulton, Columbia Station, Concord, New London, North Ridgeville (2), and Wickliffe.

Eleven cases are still pending which may cause the total for January to increase. At least 517 people have died in 2016 from heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two.

Since Feb. 1, there have been at least 24 deaths. Over this past weekend, at least 14 suspected fatal overdoses occurred.

