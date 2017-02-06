Girl’s birthday wish has nothing to do with gifts for herself.. she wants to help dogs

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin — A little girl’s birthday wish has nothing to do with birthday gifts for herself; she wants her family and friends to donate to help animals.

Hannah Okel, who turns 10 on Feb. 18., wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

For now, she’s doing whatever it takes to help shelter dogs.

According to WISN, Hannah is raising money for the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit which helps assist in animal surgeries.

Hannah has a pup of her own named Scout. “I chose this because if Scout needed surgery and we didn’t have enough money to pay for it, I would be sad. So, I am putting my feet in other people’s shoes and want to help those who can’t pay for their animal’s surgery,” the 9-year-old told PEOPLE.

