Flight attendant shares story after saving girl from human trafficking

As airline staff are being trained to spot the signs of human trafficking, one flight attendant is sharing how she helped save a girl.

Shelia Fedrick told NBC News, she knew something was wrong when she saw a girl with an older man on a flight from Seattle to San Francisco several years ago.

Fedrick, who works for Alaska Airlines, said the girl “looked like she had been through pure hell.”

She also added in an interview with WTSP, the man “..was well dressed; that’s what kind of got me because why is he well dressed and she is looking disheveled and out of sorts?”

According to WTSP, Fedrick was able to tell the girl to go to the bathroom, where she left a note for her on the mirror. Fedrick said the girl wrote back that she needed help. The flight attendant told authorities who were waiting when the plane landed.

Fedrick told WTSP she has spoken with the girl several times over the years.