Celebrating Black History Month: Special exhibit give us a glimpse at the Civil Rights struggle

BEACHWOOD- An exhibit at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, takes a look at the Civil Rights struggle through the photographer's eye.

It's called "This Light of Ours." The exhibit takes you into the middle of the Civil Rights triumphs and tragedies of the 1960's using photographs and hands-on exhibits that you won't see anywhere else.

FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich give us a tour in the video above.

**Special note: photos in the story are courtesy of the following:**

Bob Adelman

Matt Herron

Maria Varela

Bob Fitch

George Ballis

Tamio Wakayama

Herb Randall