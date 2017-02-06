Black History Month: Honoring Carl Stokes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honoring legends in their field.

This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.

**Watch the video above for more**

Today, we honor Carl Stokes. Raised in the Cleveland projects, he built a career that would take him to the highest appointed position in his hometown.

As the first black mayor of a major American city, his election in 1967 led the way for changes in Northeast Ohio and around the country, breaking racial barriers that didn't end there.

In 1972, Stokes also became New York City's first black TV anchorman.

More stories on Black History Month, here.