Bedford native Tyvis Powell coming home to play for the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they have claimed defensive back Tyvis Powell via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Powell is a former Bedford Bearcat and played for Ohio State.

He spent the entire regular season on the Seahawks’ active roster and appeared in eight games.

The Northeast Ohio native tweeted, “There’s a God!!!! #BlessedByTheBest #ClevelandMadeClevelandPaid”

Powell also tweeted at Joe Haden about the Super Bowl odds for next year, which are listed as 150 to 1. “Hey @joehaden23, let’s get to work. We have some doubters we have to make BELIEVERS!!”

