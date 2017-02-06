Bedford native Tyvis Powell coming home to play for the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they have claimed defensive back Tyvis Powell via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Powell is a former Bedford Bearcat and played for Ohio State.

He spent the entire regular season on the Seahawks’ active roster and appeared in eight games.

We've claimed Cleveland native and former Buckeye Tyvis Powell Details » https://t.co/DskBckzzKa pic.twitter.com/lefjt0vZLm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 6, 2017

The Northeast Ohio native tweeted, “There’s a God!!!! #BlessedByTheBest #ClevelandMadeClevelandPaid”

Powell also tweeted at Joe Haden about the Super Bowl odds for next year, which are listed as 150 to 1. “Hey @joehaden23, let’s get to work. We have some doubters we have to make BELIEVERS!!”

Hey @joehaden23 let's get to work. We have some doubters we have to make BELIEVERS!! pic.twitter.com/0GCXoYG9Mo — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) February 6, 2017

