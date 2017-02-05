What a game! Patriots win Super Bowl in OT, 34-28

Posted 10:26 pm, February 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28PM, February 5, 2017
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls for a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.

The New England Patriots wiped out a 28-3 deficit to force the first overtime in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady threw a tying 2-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola after James White’s 1-yard touchdown run to get the Patriots even at 28-all with 57 seconds remaining.

The tying sequence was set up by a stunning catch from Julian Edelman, who somehow kept a tipped pass off the ground with a diving catch at the Atlanta 41.

No team has ever come back from more than 10 points down in the Super Bowl.