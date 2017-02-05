Weather Outlook: Passing snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this Super Bowl Sunday on FOX 8, scattered passing light snow showers and flurries are possible with temperatures in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Little to no accumulation expected as this disturbance swings through. We’re not expecting any travel issues if you’re headed somewhere to watch the big game. Any sunshine today will be a bonus!

Tonight expect a seasonal chill with lows in the mid-20s.

More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder as well!

Winds will be whipping with gusts up to 40 mph possible. A strong cold front pushes in early Wednesday followed by a cold blast with rain transitioning over to snow. With a wide open lake, you can count on more lake enhanced and lake effect snow by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: