Water main break closes downtown Cleveland streets

CLEVELAND – Part of Carnegie Avenue is closed Sunday afternoon due to a water main break.

Officials with the Cleveland water department report that a 30-inch water main needed emergency repairs late in the afternoon. The eastbound lanes of Carnegie Avenue, between East 9th and East 12th Streets, are closed as a result.

Crews have converted the westbound lanes into a two-way street for the time being and are attempting to keep traffic moving. Drivers are asked, however, to avoid the area if at all possible.