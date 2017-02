HOUSTON, Texas – County superstar Luke Bryan took to the field Sunday night to officially kick off Super Bowl LI with his rendition of the National Anthem.

And he did not disappoint.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bryan took two minutes and four seconds to belt out our nation’s anthem.

Two-minute, four-second national anthem for Luke Bryan………if you're wondering — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2017

And according to many on social media, he scored a touchdown with it!

Luke Bryan just made America proud with this stirring Super Bowl performance of the national anthem https://t.co/FttPsrnnIb — The New 93Q (@TheNew93Q) February 5, 2017