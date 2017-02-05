Super Bowl recipe: Grilled white cheddar stuffed mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you don't like football, chances are you at least like food -- and that's part of any good Super Bowl party!

Brian Earlenbaugh from Longhorn Steak House joined us Sunday morning to show us how to grill up some great treats that would be perfect for any Super Bowl 51 party!

Recipe, below:

Grilled White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

*Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse

Grilled mushroom caps stuffed with cheddar and herbs.

Ingredients

Mushrooms

· 12 fresh button mushrooms, large

· 1/4 of a cup of melted butter

· 1/2 cup of Provolone cheese, shredded

· 1/4 cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

· 6 ounces of garlic chive cream cheese

· 3 tablespoons of seasoned Parmesan Bread Crumbs

· Salt

· Pepper

· Fresh parsley, chopped

Parmesan Bread Crumbs

· 2 Tablespoons of grated parmesan

· 2 Tablespoons of melted butter

· 1/4 cup panko of bread crumbs

Directions

· In a stainless steel bowl combine 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and panko bread crumbs. Toss until evenly combined and coated in the butter. Set aside.

· Remove stems from the mushrooms, leaving the caps intact.

· Rinse mushrooms lightly under cold running water and drain well.

· Place mushrooms in a medium bowl, add ¼ of cup of melted butter and mix to coat.

· Place mushrooms on the grill (cap side down) for 1 to 2 minutes.

· Turn the mushrooms over and repeat until grill marks appear.

· Remove from the grill and place in an 8x8 (or similarly sized) casserole dish.

· In a medium bowl, stir together half of the provolone cheese, ¼ cup of White Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.

· Fill each mushroom generously with cream cheese mixture.

· Top mushrooms with remaining provolone cheese and parmesan bread crumbs.

· Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese is melted.

· Sprinkle with parsley, and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

