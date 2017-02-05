Super Bowl LI: Gaga at halftime, flying in to sing her hits

HOUSTON, Texas – They opened the roof in Houston and Lady Gaga was standing on it, singing a medley of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land.” Above her…drones lit up the sky in the shape of an American flag. She quoted the Pledge of Allegiance.

And then, she flew into the stadium singing her hit “Poker Face.” And for good measure, did some trapeze work at the same time.

Gaga followed with “Born This Way” before heading into “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” and then launched into her new release “Million Reasons.” She followed that with “Bad Romance” as fans surrounded the stage with glow lights.

Fireworks lit up the sky and Gaga finished with a mic drop and the shout of “Super Bowl 51!”

What a show. Now back to that football game.