Reports: 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears seriously hurt in ATV accident

KENTWOOD, Lousiana – TMZ is reporting that the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears was badly hurt in an ATV accident Sunday.
Maddie was reportedly riding on the off-road vehicle when it flipped over. She was trapped underwater for several minutes and was unconscious.
She was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Maddie was involved in a hunting expedition at the time of her accident. Her mom wasn’t with her when it happened.
This is a developing story. Stick with Fox8.com for developments.
30.938236 -90.508984