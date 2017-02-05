Reports: 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears seriously hurt in ATV accident

KENTWOOD, Lousiana – TMZ is reporting that the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears was badly hurt in an ATV accident Sunday.

Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter Maddie Seriously Hurt in ATV Accident https://t.co/Lf1I2LKfEE — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2017

Maddie was reportedly riding on the off-road vehicle when it flipped over. She was trapped underwater for several minutes and was unconscious.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Maddie was involved in a hunting expedition at the time of her accident. Her mom wasn’t with her when it happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox8.com for developments.