Police: Man arrested after making school shooting threat on Facebook

WARREN, Ohio — A 33-year-old Warren man is being held in jail without bond after police say he made threats of a school shooting on his Facebook page.

Police say Alan Michael Jordan posted the threat after he was told his 9-year-old was being bullied at school.

The post read: “Um…so (redacted) tells me she having some trouble at school with some little kids…I swear to God I’ll make Sandy Hook look like a day at Disney over mine so y’all better control ya (expletive) kids and this all that’s gone be said.”

“We were concerned,” said Traci Timko Sabau, assistant Law Director and police legal adviser. “The post was made February 1. Detective Wayne Mackey and Officer Michael Currington arrested him Friday.”

Jordan is facing two charges, including a felony charge of inducing panic. Additional charges could be added.

He is due in Warren Municipal Court Monday.

Police say Jordan told them he is a veteran who suffers with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

“The schools were very vigilant and involved,” said Timko-Sabau. ” The threat was immediately reported to the police and the schools took every precaution to ensure the safety of the students.”

