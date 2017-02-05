× Former Browns players made it to the Super Bowl this year

CLEVELAND–As Cleveland Browns fans say, “There’s always next year.”

Well, there was no Super Bowl for Cleveland this February, but did you realize that several ex-Browns made it to the big game?

There are two ex-Browns on the Atlanta Falcons: Alex Mack (center), and Taylor Gabriel (wide receiver).

On the New England Patriots team there are three ex-Browns: Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo, and Dion Lewis.

You can’t forget about New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, who used to lead the Cleveland Browns as well.

“They always leave the Browns and go play for the teams that end up in the championship,” said Kristin Bergen, a Cleveland fan.

Others tell Fox 8 there isn’t any issue, because that’s just how the game works.

“I’m happy for them, they came here and saw what bad organizations are and now they can play for New England or the Falcons and see how good organizations are ran,” John Verzi, a Cleveland fan, said.