Forecast: partly cloudy but dry tonight

CLEVELAND - On this Super Bowl Sunday on FOX 8, we’re not expecting any travel issues as you head home from watching the big game.

Tonight expect a seasonal chill with lows in the mid 20’s. Tomorrow will be a rather quiet but milder day with temperatures topping in the mid and upper 40’s. Dry with some sunshine to start then clouds will increase in the evening. Showers will arrive soon after that Monday night ahead of our next big system. More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder as well!