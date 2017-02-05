Forecast: mild temperatures and storms to start the week

Dry with some sunshine to start then clouds will increase in the evening. Showers will arrive soon after that Monday night ahead of our next big system. More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder as well!

CLEVELAND - Monday will be a rather quiet but milder day with temperatures topping in the mid and upper 40’s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Ohio (southwest) in a “slight risk” for severe weather for Tuesday thanks to this weather system. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast. We’ll be watching this system very closely.

Winds will be whipping with gusts up to 40 mph possible. A strong cold front pushes in early Wednesday followed by a cold blast with rain transitioning over to snow. With a wide open lake, you can count on more lake enhanced and lake effect snow by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: