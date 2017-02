HOUSTON, Texas – For the first time ever, a Super Bowl has gone into overtime.

The New England Patriots tied the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter.

57 seconds left. 28-28 tie. This game is ridiculous!!! #SB51 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

Atlanta had a 19-point lead at one point. In the NFL post-season, teams with that big a lead had a 93-0 record.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for ALL of your Super Bowl LI coverage.