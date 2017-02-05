Cleveland rocker Sonny Geraci passes away at age 69

CLEVELAND – Clevelander Sonny Geraci, best known as the former lead singer of rock groups The Outsiders and Climax, has passed away at age 69.

Chuck Kocisko , of Streetsboro, who helped organize a fundraiser for Sunny Geraci in November 2013 after the singer suffered a brain aneurysm, confirmed to Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek that Geraci died Sunday morning.

“We found out early this morning and are heartbroken,” Kocisko said.

Geraci started out in band called the Starfires, which later because the Outsiders.Their big hits came in 1966 and include “Time Won’t Let Me,” “Girl in Love,” Respectable” and “Help Me Girl.”

After the group broke up, Geraci formed a band that eventually became known as Climax. Their biggest hit was “Precious and Few.”

He left the music business to work in his family’s business in 1980. He did attempt a comeback at one point, but nothing much came of it.

Geraci suffered the brain aneurysm in 2012 and had been in poor health since then.

The fundraiser was held for Geraci after his aneurysm, and a Streetsboro restaurant owner who helped organize the fundraiser later pleaded guilty to taking money from the event. Police and organizers of the event said Bill Thompson owed Geraci’s family more than $20,000, which was the amount raised during the fundraiser.

