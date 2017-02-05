Cleveland police: 20 drug overdoses, including 5 deaths this weekend

CLEVELAND — Officers in Cleveland this weekend responded to 18 opiate-related incidents.

According to a news release, of the 20 drug overdose victims reported, five of them died.

Police and EMS responded on Saturday to a house on West 174th Street to investigate the death of a man and a woman, who reportedly died of a heroin overdose.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating all of the fatalities.

Further details regarding the drug-related incidents were not immediately released.

Do you know someone with a drug addiction? Find out how to help them, here.

**More on the heroin epidemic across Northeast Ohio, here**