Weather Outlook: Sunny but chilly today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It is a cold start to the weekend, but the sun will be out for a little while today. A few flakes are flying over the snowbelt, as well. Highs will be near 30° with brisk southwest winds.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight and lows will sport a seasonal chill in the low-20s.

A minor system will swing by on Super Bowl Sunday on FOX 8, offering scattered passing light showers of rain or wet snow.

More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday, followed by a cold blast that is a wee bit colder than the one we are experiencing now. With a wide open lake, you can count on more lake enhanced and lake effect snow by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned.

Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: