Weather: clouds move in and may bring snow with them

Tonight expect a seasonal chill with lows in the mid 20’s. A minor system will swing by on Super Bowl Sunday on FOX 8, offering scattered passing light snow showers and flurries with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Little to no accumulation expected as this disturbance swings through. We’re not expecting any travel issues if you’re headed somewhere to watch the big game.

CLEVELAND - Clouds have taken over and will continue to do so through Sunday.

More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder as well!

Winds will be whipping with gusts up to 40 mph possible. A strong cold front pushes in early Wednesday followed by a cold blast with rain transitioning over to snow. With a wide open lake, you can count on more lake enhanced and lake effect snow by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: