Vigil to be held to remember Alianna Defreeze and to thank police for their work in her case

CLEVELAND – A vigil to honor the memory of Arianna Defreeze and to thank the police who brought her suspected killer to justice will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

A member of Alianna’s family will join a number of community groups who are asking everyone to come out to East 93rd and Kinsman to stand with them at this time.

The group is planning on covering the house where Alianna’s body was found with teddy bears in order to “let her know we love her and we are showering her with love.”

They plan on heading to Cleveland’s Fourth District Police Headquarters to show their appreciation for the police work that led to the arrest.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged with aggravated murder in her death. Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Michael Sliwinski set his bond at $3 million at the request of the prosecution Saturday morning.

Whitaker was arrested last week in Mayfield Heights by U.S. Marshals. Officials say he has an extensive criminal record, including sexual battery and felonious assault, and is a registered sex offender in Cuyahoga County.

Alianna Defreeze went missing on January 26 after getting off of an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her body was found inside a vacant house on Fuller Avenue a few days later.

