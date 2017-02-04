× Victim identified, police looking for two charged in Strongsville stabbing death

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police have released the name of the victim in a deadly stabbing, along with the names of two people being charged in the crime.

It happened Friday afternoon inside a home on Sprague Road.

Police responded to call for domestic violence at around 1 p.m. They found 50-year-old Dean Vastartis with several stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say that two people of interest have been charged in the murder. They are Timothy Bene, 32, and Courtney Hackman, 23. Bene is the stepson of the victim.

Bene and Hackman may be driving a 2013 blue, four-door Mazda Protege. The license plate number is GNC3946.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Strongsville Police at 440-580-3230.