Police: Man, woman dead after possible heroin overdose

CLEVELAND — Police and EMS responded to a west side house Saturday to investigate the death of two people.

It happened in the 4600 block of West 174th Street.

Police say the two victims, a male and female, may have died of a heroin overdose.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office is also investigating.

Back in September, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said there were at least 52 fatal overdoses in the county in the month of September, alone. Since then, the office has recorded many more fatalities.

Do you know someone with a drug addiction? Find out how to help them, here.

**More on the heroin epidemic across Northeast Ohio, here**