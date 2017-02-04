LIVE VIDEO: Suspect in murder of Alianna Defreeze appears in court

CLEVELAND — The man accused in the murder of 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze will appear in Cuyahoga County Municipal Court this morning for his arraignment.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested last week in Mayfield Heights by U.S. Marshals. He is charged with aggravated murder.

Officials say Whitaker has an extensive criminal record and is a registered sex offender in Cuyahoga County.

Alianna Defreeze went missing on January 27 after getting off of an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her body was found inside a vacant house on Fuller Avenue a few days later.

**Continuing coverage, here**