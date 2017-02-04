Homeland Security suspends President Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON — The Homeland Security Department says it’s no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.

That word follows a State Department announcement that it had reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold Trump order on immigration. The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners had their visas “provisionally revoked” to comply with Trump’s order.

The two departments have not suspended enforcement of the president’s order as the administration promises a legal appeal to the judge’s ruling.

Homeland Security says it has “suspended any and all actions” related to putting in place the terms of Trump’s order.

