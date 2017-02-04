‘Help me please:’ child calls 911 to say dad is driving her while he’s drunk

GLYNN COUNTY, GA – The desperation and fear in the little girl’s voice is achingly apparent as she calls 911 to tell them that she is riding in a car, her father is driving, and he is drunk.

“Hello, is this 911? … The only person that’s here is my dad and he’s drunk. My dad is drunk,” the 9-year-old can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher. “Help me, please! Help me!”

The little girl was in the car with her sister, riding with their father, 36-year-old Wesley Burgner, from Atlanta to his parents’ home in St. Simons, Georgia in late January.

“I don’t know where we’re going. He’s driving really fast. … I think I’m going to get into a wreck,” she says.

Eventually, the dispatcher was able to calm the 9-year-old down enough to have her remember her grandparents’ address. It was there that police found the girls and their father.

He was “visibly intoxicated,” according to police and was arrested on charges of DUI, endangering a child/DUI and driving with a suspended license.