Forecast: cloudy and cold with wind chills kicking in

CLEVELAND - Cloudy conditions have taken over and will continue to do so through tomorrow.
Tonight expect a seasonal chill with lows in the low 20s. A minor system will swing by on Super Bowl Sunday (catch the game here on FOX 8), offering scattered passing light showers of rain or wet snow with temperatures approaching 40. We’re not expecting any travel issues if you’re headed somewhere to watch the big game.
More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday, followed by a cold blast that is a bit colder than the one we are experiencing now. With a wide open lake, you can count on more lake enhanced and lake effect snow by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: