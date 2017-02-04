Forecast: cloudy and cold with wind chills kicking in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cloudy conditions have taken over and will continue to do so through tomorrow.

Tonight expect a seasonal chill with lows in the low 20s. A minor system will swing by on Super Bowl Sunday (catch the game here on FOX 8), offering scattered passing light showers of rain or wet snow with temperatures approaching 40. We’re not expecting any travel issues if you’re headed somewhere to watch the big game.