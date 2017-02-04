Euclid police searching for hit-and-run suspect in deadly accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio --Euclid police officers closed part of Euclid Avenue Saturday afternoon as they investigated a fatal hit and run. Police tell Fox 8 the suspect is still on the loose after the incident that happened Friday evening.

Most likely, the male victim was trying to cross the busy thoroughfare when he was struck just after 6:00 pm., according to police.

Officers are trying to track down a royal blue, Porsche Cayenne SUV. The model year could be between 2002-2007. Officers also believe the vehicle in question likely has damage from the accident.

"It just seems as though we are in a time in our lives where people have no concern for human life, for someone to know, you knowingly hit a person and then continue on I just can't even imagine," said Stephana Caviness, a Euclid councilwoman.

Many people who spent time in the area of the accident expressed concern for the victim and are hoping the suspect comes forward.

Euclid police have not released the identify of the victim.