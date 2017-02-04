× Euclid police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed man

EUCLID, Ohio– Police in Euclid are asking for the public’s help in investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash which happened Friday night at 6:15 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway at 19691 Euclid Avenue, possibly crossing the street.

The driver didn’t stop and continued westbound toward the Euclid/Cleveland border.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2007 royal blue Porsche Cayenne sport-utility vehicle with dark-tinted windows. The vehicle should have damage to the front end and driver’s side and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Police released images of the type of car they are looking for; you can see the photos below.

The victim, a man who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police say because the crash happened on a heavily-traveled stretch of roadway, there were likely drivers who witnessed it. Anyone who did and has information is asked to please contact the Euclid Police Department Patrol Division at 216-731-1234.