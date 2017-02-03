Woman says police refused to help her, officer identified himself with badge of fallen hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The City of Cleveland Office of Professional Standards is investigating a complaint that on the day fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was laid to rest, a fellow officer used Fahey’s badge number to mislead a local woman.

Paris King, of Macedonia, told the Fox 8 I-Team, that police were called to the Royal Klassics Bar on the city’s east side after she was assaulted. Part of that assault was caught on cell phone video.

She said when police arrived, she walked to their cruiser and said she wanted to file a report.

“The one in the driver seat said, 'f me,'" King said. “When he said that I looked at the passenger and said, 'are you serious? You are going to let him talk to me like that?' And he just shrugged his shoulders.”

King said she called 911 back to report what happened, and the dispatcher told her to go to the Fourth District Police Station and file a report and a complaint against the officers.

Shortly after arriving at the station, King said she saw the two officers and asked for their names and badge numbers.

“When I asked the one officer said 2453 and the other officer said 1234,” King said. “I went up to the police window and I knocked on the window and said can I have his name, 2453.

He said, 'what’s that?' I said, 'his badge number,' and he showed me his badge like, ha ha; we all have that on and I said, 'why are you laughing? That’s not funny.'"

King said it was not until later that she learned badge number 2453 was the badge number of fallen officer David Fahey. Fahey died in the line of duty last week. His funeral was Saturday.

“This makes me think of the family of the deceased officer,” said King’s attorney, Walter Madison. “ I feel for them. It just escapes any reasonable explanation to give the badge number of an officer that's no longer with us.”

Police officials say they cannot comment at this time because the case is under investigation. It’s not known how long the investigation will take.