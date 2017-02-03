What part of the Super Bowl do you like best? Many say it’s not about the football…

We all know it: it’s hard to get motivated the day after the Super Bowl.

It’s actually one of the most called-off days from work of the year.

Researchers expect employers to lose more than $1 billion in productivity this year.

Marco’s Pizza wants to help. They are taking suggestions on their Facebook page, asking for ideas on the best way to get through the Monday after the Super Bowl. Those who post could win free specialty pizzas all week.

According to Pollfish data, four out of five Americans don’t even watch the Super Bowl for the football. Many just enjoy the commercials.

Others, they enjoy the food. Pollfish says the top three picks are chicken wings, pizza and chips and dip.

