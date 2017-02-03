Weekend weather: Cold, sunny Saturday; light rain or snow showers for Super Bowl Sunday

Skies are slowly clearing this Friday night, revealing a first quarter moon. Winds are slowly reducing, too, which will allow the atmosphere to chill down into the teens overnight. A few deep nooks away from the city may wake to upper single digits. Here are the temperatures as of 9 PM:

Wind Chills as of 9 PM:

A minor system will swing by on Super Bowl Sunday on FOX 8, offering scattered passing light showers of rain or wet snow.

More roller coaster temperatures arrive next week with warmth and rain for Tuesday, followed by a cold blast that is a wee bit colder than the one we are experiencing now. With a wide open lake, you can count on more lake enhanced and lake effect snow by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned.

Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: