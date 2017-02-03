Teams work together to give boy with Down syndrome game of a lifetime

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida– Zachary Owen, 12, just played the game of a lifetime.

The 8th-grader, who was the water boy for the Meadowlawn Lancers team in St. Petersburg, Florida, went to practice every day, according to WTSP.

His moment in the spotlight came during the final game of the year — coach put him in the game when the team was down 40 points.

“He has Down syndrome but physically that hasn’t limited him at all. I was crying like a baby,” Zachary’s mom, Judy, told WTSP.

Zachary sank several shots, and the crowd went wild every single time.

Even more wonderful, the players on the opposing team– Bay Point– rebounded each of Zachary’s missed shots and gave him back the ball. So, in the final few minutes of the game, the opposing team was passing the the ball to a player on the other team.

Zachary’s shining moment wasn’t over quite yet. Earlier this week, Bay Point players presented him with a basketball signed by the entire team.

