Super Bowl snacks: It’s all about the chicken wings!

If you want your Super Bowl party to fly, you gotta have wings! Chicken wings are at the top of everyone's list.

After a few years of rather high wing prices, this year's wings are flying out of the stores and restaurants.

Prices are now a lot lower, as they've kept up with demand. People will eat 1 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday, almost surpassing pizza as the favorite Super Bowl food.

