Roller coaster temperatures; Another shot of snow Sunday

Lake effect snow continues mainly in the primary snow-belt. It will taper by 8 PM. 1-2″ of additional snow where the bands persist is possible. Outside of the snow bands flurries to a coating in spots. Sunshine returns tomorrow as high pressure builds in, plus we get a break from any significant snow for a couple days. Our next shot of snow–a small one–will come Sunday.

More roller coaster temperatures come in the extended with warmth and rain on the way next week followed by another cold blast. With a wide open lake, you bet there will be more lake effect snow on the way!

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned.

