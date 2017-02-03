× More revealed about past of suspect in murder of 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze

CLEVELAND– The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering more information about the man arrested Thursday evening for the murder of 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze.

The teen was reported missing on Jan. 26. She was last seen getting off an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue on her way to school. On Sunday, officers found a body in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue. The remains were later identified as Alianna.

Christopher Whitaker is at the Cleveland City Jail on charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping.

The I-Team reported earlier DNA played a role in solving the case. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said based on evidence, investigators developed a DNA profile.

Whitaker has done time in the past for a sexual assault on a woman. He had been charged with rape, but he ended up pleading guilty to sexual battery and felonious assault. He was sentenced to four years.

The I-Team obtained a letter Whitaker sent to the court asking for early release. He wrote, “I am deeply sorry…” and, “I’ve changed my ways, I’m no longer a man that’s involved in criminal activities or behavior.”

Whitaker also pleaded guilty in a theft case from 2012. He also wrote to a judge saying, “I made a mistake.” And, “I am asking you Your Honor to give me another chance.”

In the homicide of Alianna Defreeze, her family has no idea how he encountered the girl. Family members said they do not know Whitaker.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information should call investigations at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text “TP657” plus your message to 274637. Tips can remain anonymous.

