Man sends flowers to sick pup.. wife thinks they’re for her

PALM CITY, Florida — A woman’s tweet has gone viral after her pup, who recently had ACL surgery, got flowers from her husband.

Debbie Cardone tweeted photos of her English bulldog, Sebastian, with the beautiful bouquet.

“My dad sent flowers to my house today, and my mom thought they were for her — THINK AGAIN”

Cardone said her husband is very good at sending her flowers, so she thought they were probably for her… then she read the card which said, “Sebastian. Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love Daddy.”

Cardone told ABC News she thought her husband may have sent them to her this time because she’s been taking good care of Sebastian while her husband is away working in the Middle East. “I thought, ‘Aww, he’s appreciating how much work I’m doing taking care of Sebastian. I made him a little doggy wheelchair. I pop him on that and I then wheel him to the backyard. It’s been a nightmare. He’s like a stuffed animal; he doesn’t want to move.”

She said the pup sure has enjoyed the flowers and she can’t believe it’s taken this long for Sebastian to be in the spotlight. Cardone tweeted earlier Friday, “It only took 10 years and ACL surgery for people to finally realize that Sebastian is a star.”

