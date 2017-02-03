Little boy sets up free toy stand to cheer up children

HUDSON, Florida — A little boy came up with a beautiful idea to cheer up other children: He wanted to give away his toys to those kids who may not have any.

Melissa Work says her son, Blake, who is 6 years old, came up with the idea to hold a “free toy” stand as they were talking about Blake’s shores.

“I was running by the chores for the next day. I said, ‘We’ll play outside for the day but we have to clean our room first. But he said, ‘Ugh mom, that’s a lot of toys.’ I explained to him that those are blessings, that he’s very fortunate to have them. And that there are a lot of kids out there that don’t have that many toys, or any toys at all,” Work told ABC News.

That’s when, Work says, her son jumped out of bed and said, ‘I’ll set out my toys and do like a lemonade stand.'”

The next morning, they created a sign that said, “Cheer up kids. Come to Blake Work’s house. We have free toys for you.”

Blake’s mom told ABC News that her son sat out in the driveway of their Florida home for six hours waiting for people to show up.

Several families showed up, and some neighbors and even Blake’s teacher stopped by to see the wonderful thing he was doing.

Blake donated any toys he didn’t give away to his school.

