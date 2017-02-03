Hooters launching new type of restaurant — with male servers

CICERO, Ill. — Hooters is launching a new fast-casual restaurant concept — which will include male servers.

The first Hoots restaurant will open in the Chicago area in mid-February.

The menu will feature the most popular signature items on Hooters’ menu. It will also be more scaled-down with dine-in or take-out service and have a more small-neighborhood feel.

The Tampa Bay Times reports restaurant won’t feature the iconic Hooters uniforms traditionally worn by Hooters waitresses.

A spokeswoman told the newspaper that the revealing outfits will not be worn at Hoots, and there will be both male and female servers.

