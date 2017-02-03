× Group to protest Trump’s immigration order in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Community organizers are planning a rally in Cleveland on Friday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at Market Square, at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

The travel ban prohibits people from seven mostly-Muslim countries from coming to the United States. Federal judges across the U.S. have issued temporary restraining orders and injunctions to prevent the ban’s enforcement.

“We need Congress to act and fix our broken immigration system. I will continue to fight for my family and myself no matter how tough the battle gets,” said Jose Mendez from DreamActivist Ohio, in a news release.

While the order has been criticized and called “anti-Muslim,” Trump defended the order by saying this is not about religion.

“This is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order,” Trump said.

