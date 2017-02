Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Music critics consider Justo Saborit a master of the guitar. The Cuban native has created a signature style of Latin Soul music that combines many different kinds of music. Justo Saborit is Cleveland based and performs all over Northeast Ohio. He has released five CD's, the most recent is called 'blue nocturne'.

Click here to learn more about Justo Saborit and see an upcoming show schedule.

