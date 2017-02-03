Cleveland officials working to bring in new option for shoppers after Giant Eagle store closings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Giant Eagle announced last month it was closing two of its stores in Cleveland and one GetGo location.

On Saturday, the Giant Eagle store at 11501 Buckeye Road and the nearby GetGo at 2780 E 116th Street will close.

The Giant Eagle at 13820 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland will close on Saturday, March 4.

The City of Cleveland is working to make sure the stores don't stay vacant for long.

People living in the area have rallied to try and keep the stores open, saying the abrupt closures have left them without convenient places to shop for fresh foods and without in-store bank branches.

There is also concern no other businesses will move in.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said it is disappointing that Giant Eagle is leaving that area, but he and other city officials are working to make sure another business does move in and takes over the space.

He released the following statement:

“It is disappointing to see Giant Eagle and its Get-Go Gas Station closing at Buckeye Road and East 116th Street. These closings mean customers must travel several miles for grocery shopping. It also means that over 120 jobs have left the neighborhood. The city is, however, working with the Buckeye Plaza owners and other grocers who are interested in taking over the space left vacant. We are hopeful the doors of this store will open again soon bringing with it more jobs and a convenient location for families in this neighborhood to do their grocery shopping soon.”

About 120 jobs are leaving the area from the closures, but all 120 team members are being offered positions in other area stores.

