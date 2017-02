CLEVELAND, Ohio — The American League Champion Cleveland Indians are packing up and getting ready to head out to Arizona Friday morning.

Crews will load the team’s equipment into trucks, and they’re set to leave this morning for the Tribe’s spring trading complex in Goodyear.

Pitchers and catchers will report in nine days — on Feb. 12.

The full squad will report on Feb. 16.

The Indians’ home opener will be Tuesday, April 11, against the White Sox.

